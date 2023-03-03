Between Atiku, Obi, One Must Be ‘Lying’ Over Victory Claim

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that one of the presidential candidates in the just concluded presidential election, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, Peter Obi respectively, is lying in their claims to have won Saturday’s poll.

The PUNCH reports that the PDP and the LP have rejected the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission that Bola Tinubu of the APC won the presidential election.

Also, Atiku and Obi during separate press conferences claimed to have won the elections.

However, the former Edo State governor while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday said Atiku and Obi were accusing themselves of rigging each other out.

Oshiomhole said, “Between His Excellency, Peter Obi, my very good friend and His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, one of them must be lying. That is clear by the fact that Atiku who came second said he won, Obi who came third said no he is the one who won.

“So, between the two of them, they must be trying to rig each other out, so one of them must be lying and when they go to court I am sure that is one thing that will be showing when you have two people claiming victory. So, they are indirectly accusing one another of rigging each other out even for the second position.”

The APC chieftain maintained that the presidential election was credible and Tinubu was the only contestant that lost his state, adding that even sitting governors in the APC lost senatorial bids in their states.

