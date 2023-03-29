President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the appointment of six new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, after the recently conducted selection process.

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a statement in Abuja through Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Communications of the Office of the HOCSF, NAN reports.

The appointees and their states of origin are Esuabana Asanye (Cross River), Mahmud Kambari (Borno), Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba), Lamuwa Ibrahim (Gombe), Yakubu Kofar-Mata (Kano) and Oloruntola Michael (Ogun).

According to Yemi-Esan, the date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.

https://dailypost.ng/2023/03/29/buhari-approves-appointment-of-6-new-perm-secs-full-list/