Buhari Never Said He Wouldn’t Hand Over To Tinubu – Garba Shehu

The Presidency Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari never said he would not hand over to the President –Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, condemned those he called “fake news brigade” for attributing a false quote to President Buhari and circulating it.

He denounced it as “outrageous and fake”, explaining that the Transition Committee, made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one was meeting on an almost daily basis planning the handover to the Tinubu/Shettima administration.

He added that the Daura community had equally begun their preparations to receive their son back after the successful administration of the country for two terms of eight years.

“How can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him and then say you won’t hand over to him? This beggars belief.

“The situation is pretty pathetic since their ownership is politically partisan in today’s politics, in fact a loser in the presidential election.

Instead of talking about issues, they repeatedly sell lies in the hope that people believe them as truth.

“The government is already in transition phase. The Transition Committee, made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one is meeting on an almost daily basis planning the handover to the Tinubu/Shettima administration.

Thirteen committees as offshoots of the main committee, some, to arrange military drills and pulling out of President Buhari, are either all at work or soon to be. So far, everything is going very well and there is no indication of any hitches.

“As for the President, the Daura community has begun their preparations to receive their son back after the successful administration of the country for two terms of eight years.

He, for his part, is eager to return home to enjoy his retirement.”

