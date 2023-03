Celebration As Alex Otti Wins Abia State Governorship Election (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Axt3Nd-wM9I

So much joy and jubilation in Abia State as Alex Otti wins the election, finally the shackle of PDP is broken.

Supporters of the Labour Party have taken to the streets of Umuahia, Abia State, to celebrate the party’s candidate, Alex Otti, victory at the state governorship election on Wednesday.