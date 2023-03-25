Chude Apologizes To Sir Emeka Offor (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSF-8t_FGWk

On Sunday, Chukwuma Soludo, the Anambra State Governor, confirmed the arrest of Nnamdi Chude, a frontline Labour Party supporter in the state.

Chude was said to have been arrested by the Anambra State INTERPOL’s cyber security unit on Saturday and whisked to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Sunday.

However, Mr Chude have been released from police detention on bail after his initial arrest few days ago over alleged cyberstalking.

Chude has also tender apologies via TL video to Sir Emeka Offor over his earlier unverified tweet

https://thisweekng.com/2023/03/chude-released-on-bail-apologizes-to-sir-emeka-offor-video/