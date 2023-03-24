The Supreme Court on Friday distanced the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, from a purported meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in London.

There had been several reports (Not The PUNCH) claiming that the duo met in London. It was reported that the CJN disguised in a wheelchair and was wheeled into the aeroplane to London.

But debunking the reports on Friday, the Supreme Court’s spokesperson, Festus Akande, said the reports were false.

He said though the CJN travelled out of the country, he was out for medical care not for meeting with the president-elect.

“the CJN has been in Nigeria, and presided over meetings of the National Judicial Council (NJC) held on 16 and 17 March,” Akande told Premium Times.

Akande explained that the CJN only travelled out of Nigeria briefly to London on 18 March for medical care.

According to him, the CJN was accompanied by NJC’s Secretary, Gambo Saleh.

“On 23 March, the CJN returned from his medical trip to London and later reported in the office (in Abuja), where he worked till 8p.m,” Akande said.

He added, “The only time the CJN travelled earlier this year was on 25 January, when he travelled for Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia. He returned on 29 January 2023.”

Meanwhile, pictures of the CJN surfaced online on Friday. The CJN was seen dressed in Ankara print and a cap to match. He was said to have attended Jumat prayers in Abuja.

https://punchng.com/cjn-travelled-for-medicals-never-met-tinubu-supreme-court/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1679684484