A Night of El Clasico awaits us!

A match that even those with little interest in football will be watching!

real madrid thrashed Liverpool in the Champions League a week ago (5-2), but couldn’t reproduce another comeback with Atletico, ending up in a 1-1 draw.

Barça have even more problems: they’ve suffered a 1-2 Europa League defeat at the hands of Man United and a 0-1 loss to Almeria.