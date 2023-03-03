Countries With The Biggest Debts In The World

💵 💰🪙 Just as individuals or companies may make purchases on credit or take out a loan to boost their finances, national governments often borrow money to further their country’s growth or well-being. When this happens, the money borrowed becomes part of that country’s national debt. Stated simply, national debt is the combined debt a country’s government owes one or more lenders, such as other governments, various corporations, or even private individuals (such as with treasury bonds). But which countries have the world’s highest national debt? The answer to that question merits a bit of explanation.

In terms of raw dollars, the country with the highest debt in the world is unquestionably the United States, whose national debt is more than twice that of any other country.[/color]

1. 🇺🇸 United States = $31 trillion

2. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom = $8.73 trillion

3. 🇫🇷 France = $7.04 trillion

4. 🇩🇪 Germany = $6.46 trillion

5. 🇯🇵 Japan = $4.36 trillion

6. 🇨🇳 China = $2.64 trillion

7. 🇮🇹 Italy = $2.51 trillion

8. 🇪🇸 Spain = $2.26 trillion

9. 🍁 Canada = $3.2 trillion

10. 🇦🇺 Australia = $1.83 trillion

11. 🇨🇭 Switzerland = $1.82 trillion

12. 🇸🇬 Singapore = $1.67 trillion

13. 🇧🇪 Belgium = $1.28 trillion

14. 🇦🇹 Austria = $757 billion

15. 🇳🇴 Norway = $721 billion

16. 🇫🇮 Finland = $613.9 billion

17. 🇮🇳 India = $610.5 billion

18. 🇧🇷 Brazil = $556 billion

19. 🇳🇱 Netherlands = $555 billion

20. 🇩🇰 Denmark = $492 billion

21. 🇷🇺 Russia = $489 billion

22. 🇹🇷 Türkiye = $444 billion

23. 🇬🇷 Greece = $442 billion

24. 🇲🇽 Mexico = $437 billion

25. 🇵🇹 Portugal = $408 billion

26. 🇰🇷 South Korea = $407 billion

27. 🇵🇱 Poland = $364 billion

28. 🇦🇷 Argentina = $273 billion

29. 🇲🇾 Malaysia = $229 billion

30. 🇮🇪 Ireland = $228 billion

31. 🇺🇦 Ukraine = $225 billion

32. 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates = $220 billion

33. 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia = $201 billion

34. 🇲🇷 Mauritius = $200 billion

35. 🇹🇼 Taiwan = $199 billion

36. 🇦🇺 New Zealand = $192 billion

37. 🇨🇱 Chile = $187 billion

38. 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico (United States) = $167 billion

39. 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan = $167 billion

40. 🇶🇦 Qatar = $159 billion

41. 🇪🇬 Egypt = $158 billion

42. 🇹🇭 Thailand = $149 billion

43. 🇭🇺 Hungary = $148 billion

44. 🇿🇦 South Africa = $143 billion

45. 🇨🇿 Czech Republic = $138 billion

46. 🇵🇰 Pakistan = $122 billion

60. 🇲🇦 Morocco = $63.7 billion

84. 🇰🇪 Kenya = $22.2 billion

87. 🇬🇭 Ghana = $22.1 billion

101. 🇳🇬 Nigeria = $15 billion

164. 🇹🇬 Togo = $1.17 billion

167. 🇱🇷 Liberia = $1.1 billion

