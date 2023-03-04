Countries With The Biggest Debts In The World

💵 💰🪙 Just as individuals or companies may make purchases on credit or take out a loan to boost their finances, national governments often borrow money to further their country’s growth or well-being. When this happens, the money borrowed becomes part of that country’s national debt. Stated simply, national debt is the combined debt a country’s government owes one or more lenders, such as other governments, various corporations, or even private individuals (such as with treasury bonds). But which countries have the world’s highest national debt? The answer to that question merits a bit of explanation.
In terms of raw dollars, the country with the highest debt in the world is unquestionably the United States, whose national debt is more than twice that of any other country.
1. 🇺🇸 United States = $31 trillion
2. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom = $8.73 trillion
3. 🇫🇷 France = $7.04 trillion
4. 🇩🇪 Germany = $6.46 trillion
5. 🇯🇵 Japan = $4.36 trillion
6. 🇨🇳 China = $2.64 trillion
7. 🇮🇹 Italy = $2.51 trillion
8. 🇪🇸 Spain = $2.26 trillion
9. 🍁 Canada = $3.2 trillion
10. 🇦🇺 Australia = $1.83 trillion
11. 🇨🇭 Switzerland = $1.82 trillion
12. 🇸🇬 Singapore = $1.67 trillion
13. 🇧🇪 Belgium = $1.28 trillion
14. 🇦🇹 Austria = $757 billion
15. 🇳🇴 Norway = $721 billion
16. 🇫🇮 Finland = $613.9 billion
17. 🇮🇳 India = $610.5 billion
18. 🇧🇷 Brazil = $556 billion
19. 🇳🇱 Netherlands = $555 billion
20. 🇩🇰 Denmark = $492 billion
21. 🇷🇺 Russia = $489 billion
22. 🇹🇷 Türkiye = $444 billion
23. 🇬🇷 Greece = $442 billion
24. 🇲🇽 Mexico = $437 billion
25. 🇵🇹 Portugal = $408 billion
26. 🇰🇷 South Korea = $407 billion
27. 🇵🇱 Poland = $364 billion
28. 🇦🇷 Argentina = $273 billion
29. 🇲🇾 Malaysia = $229 billion
30. 🇮🇪 Ireland = $228 billion
31. 🇺🇦 Ukraine = $225 billion
32. 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates = $220 billion
33. 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia = $201 billion
34. 🇲🇷 Mauritius = $200 billion
35. 🇹🇼 Taiwan = $199 billion
36. 🇦🇺 New Zealand = $192 billion
37. 🇨🇱 Chile = $187 billion
38. 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico (United States) = $167 billion
39. 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan = $167 billion
40. 🇶🇦 Qatar = $159 billion
41. 🇪🇬 Egypt = $158 billion
42. 🇹🇭 Thailand = $149 billion
43. 🇭🇺 Hungary = $148 billion
44. 🇿🇦 South Africa = $143 billion
45. 🇨🇿 Czech Republic = $138 billion
46. 🇵🇰 Pakistan = $122 billion
60. 🇲🇦 Morocco = $63.7 billion
84. 🇰🇪 Kenya = $22.2 billion
87. 🇬🇭 Ghana = $22.1 billion
101. 🇳🇬 Nigeria = $15 billion
164. 🇹🇬 Togo = $1.17 billion
167. 🇱🇷 Liberia = $1.1 billion
Credit: Wikipedia