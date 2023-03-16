Cubana Chief Priest Campaigns For Sanwo-Olu (Photos)

Celebrity bar man, Cubana Chief Priest captured campaigning for Governor Sanwo Olu’s re-election. Cubana Chief Priest whose real name is Paschal Chibuike Okechkwu stormed the campaign ground to urge the people of Lagos State to vote for Governor Sanwo Olu’s second term bid.
Related Posts
- Plateau Group Accuses Tallen, Dimka, Others Of Being PDP Mole In APC
- NCC Approves Harmonized Short Codes, Directs Implementation
- 2023 Elections: IGP Orders Restriction Of Movement On Election Day.
- Habits That Have Denied You Promotion At Work
- Europa League: Real Betis Vs Manchester United Today At 6:45pm