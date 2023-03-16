Cubana Chief Priest Campaigns For Sanwo-Olu (Photos)

Celebrity bar man, Cubana Chief Priest captured campaigning for Governor Sanwo Olu’s re-election. Cubana Chief Priest whose real name is Paschal Chibuike Okechkwu stormed the campaign ground to urge the people of Lagos State to vote for Governor Sanwo Olu’s second term bid.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXRHaSwOH0I

