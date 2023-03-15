Cubana Chief Priest Endorses Governor Sanwo-Olu For Second Term

Celebrity Bar Man, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest and Imo-born show promoter, businessman, who is the Owner of Club Xhrine in Owerri, has again thrown his Support Weight behind the Incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu under Apc for his Second term 4 + 4. This was made known Yesterday after he appraised him for his First term performance, he agained called his other celebrity and people to join hands ti vote him base on his competence.

One Good Turn Deserves Another @jidesanwoolu Good Is Far Bigger Than His Bad, Nobody Is Perfect, I Vividly Remember His Role To Ensure Safety To The Entire Nation During Covid 19 He Acted More Like Our President During This Trying Period. He Has A lot On The Pipeline Already He Should Get One More Term To Perfect His Amazing Plans For Lagos State. Vote APC In Lagos State For Proper Finishing Touches. 4+4 For Sanwolu, This 4 Years My Tribe Felt Super Loved❤️ From This Dude, If E Never Reach You No Worry E Go Reach You This Time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpXimeZottP/

4 + 4 For The Man Wey Sabi @jidesanwoolu Rugged You His Excellency, It’s Time To Finish What You Started. In Construction🏗️ Person Wey Build Caracas Suppose Still Do Finishing, If Na Lie Ask @sujimoto81 Na So Super, Proper & Luxury Construction Dey Be. Vote Apc For Governor Of Lagos State. He Will Perfect All Imperfections.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpwt6q3oJE5/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=