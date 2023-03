Davido’s Babymama, Larissa London Celebrates Her And Davido’s Son As He Turns 3 (Photos)

Davido’s babymama, Larissa London has gone on her Instagram Stories to celebrate her and singer, Davido’s son, Dawson who turned 3-years-old on Wednesday, March 22, IGBERETV reports.

Larissa, a UK-based makeup artist, shared Dawson’s photo and a devotional text to wish him a happy birthday.

