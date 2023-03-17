Desmond Elliot Reacts To Thuggery Attack On His Political Opponent Olumide Oworu

Desmond Elliot, the Lagos State House of Assembly member who is contesting to be re-elected for a third term, has condemned the attack on the campaign team of his opponent, Olumide Oworu, IGBERETV reports.

Olumide who is the Labour Party’s candidate for the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere constituency stated via his Twitter handle on Thursday, March 16, that thugs invaded his campaign rally which held on Tuesday, March 14, at Iponri, Surulere.

Reacting to the attack, Elliot released a statement via his Facebook account.

It reads:

“The attention of the Media Office of Hon. Olushola Desmond Elliott has been drawn to the senseless attack on the supporters of the Labour Party in Surulere by suspected thugs and overzealous political jobbers masquerading as party supporters.

“Honourable Elliot has reiterated at several fora in the build up to the general election that he would never be a party to any move that seeks to undermine the peaceful coexistence that we currently enjoy in Lagos State as citizens under the able leadership of His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“He condemns in strong terms violence in whatever guise and as a law abiding citizen, he has called on everyone,to allow reasons prevail and put their emotions under control in the interest of all Lagosians.

“Mr Elliot is peaceful and law abiding and has enjoined his teeming supporters to remain law abiding as well while urging them to come out in their numbers to vote all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Saturday.”https://www.facebook.com/100044135274293/posts/pfbid0kAehd9Kk36Vo5WwDREvFqmEAY9vDXd72VFq2RHRoCq727LKmZu2e1wjzm6ZN5g1nl/?app=fbl

However, his post did not go down well with some of his followers who called him out in the comment section.

https://igberetvnews.com/1440979/desmond-elliot-reacts-thuggery-attack-political-opponent-olumide-oworu/