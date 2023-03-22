Divide ₦100,000 Between Your Parents

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

As for me,
Father ₦60k
Mother ₦40k

What of you?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy