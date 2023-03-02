Do You Regret Not Working With Peter Obi: See Atiku’s Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNNrvGuJ3Gw

Question: Do you regret not working with Peter Obi?

Atiku: It’s a fact that Peter Obi took our votes from the south-east and south-south, but that wouldn’t make him a president – you need votes from everywhere. He’s welcome to dialogue with the PDP on forming an alliance.

“You negotiate for power, you don’t fight for it. I think Peter Obi was in a rush. When the campaign started and our PDP Governors said, ‘They must produce the president among them,’ he got scared and left (PDP). I didn’t get scared but stood up against the Governors.”

