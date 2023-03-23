Ekweremadu, Wife, Doctor Found Guilty Of Organ Trafficking

A former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, have been found guilty of organ trafficking in the United Kingdom.

The duo alongside their daughter, Sonia, and a medical doctor, Dr. Obinna Obeta, were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey.

They criminally conspired to bring the 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney, the jury found on Thursday.

The judge, Justice Jeremy Johnson, will pass a sentence at a later date, The Guardian UK reports.

https://punchng.com/breaking-ekweremadu-wife-found-guilty-of-organ-trafficking/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1679571437