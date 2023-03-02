Election: INEC Failed Nigerians, Aggrieved Parties Should Go To Court – Gumi

Controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi has slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for allegedly failing to follow proper procedure in the conduct of the just concluded presidential elections.

DAILY POST reports that there have been series of protests across the country following the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as winner of last Saturday’s poll.

The Labour Party and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had vowed to challenge the results, alleging that the electoral body was compromised by the ruling party.

According to the aggrieved party, INEC violated the new electoral law by failing to uploaded results before collation.

Reacting to the controversy, Gumi in a statement on Thursday posted in his official Facebook page, asked the aggrieved parties to seek redress in court.

He, however, warned against violent protest, citing the country’s challenges and the fact that the polity is tensed up already.

The statement reads, “I implore the opposition parties as an obligatory national duty to go to the election tribunal and up to the Supreme Court to reestablish the supremacy of law and to teach our younger generation the value of resolving disputes through legal means rather than violence.

“The polity is already very tense, and any government that lacks credibility cannot suppress the people, especially at this troubling time when every region has armed agitating groups that are willing to exploit political instability to augment their rebellion.

“Let the entire litigation process run its course. It has a great deal of importance for our national health.

“The I.N.E.C has failed the nation by sowing more distrust and suspicion because it failed to follow its own guidelines in conducting last week’s elections.

“Fortunately, that is the first step in seeking legitimacy; therefore aggrieved parties should go to court.

“We sincerely hope the courts of law this time will also prove its worth and uphold the truth. It’s the last hope that Nigerians can resort to, otherwise, it will lead to chaos that no other force can contain as the nation is already polarized along religious and tribal fault lines.

“Nigeria is our only country; we have to save it from calamity by acting bravely, honestly free from political hypocrisy that requires putting thorny issues under the rug.

“May Allah protect us from all tribulations and give this nation peace and tranquility. Amin”.

