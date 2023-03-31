Election: Nigerians Get USA’s Permission To Hold Protest Opposite White House

Election: Nigerians Get USA’s Permission To Hold Protest Opposite The White House (Photo)

Nigerians in the United States of America have sought the permission of the United States Department of the Interior to stage a protest at Lafayette Park, opposite the White House, IGBERETV reports.

As seen in the memo, the aim of the protest is to express their displeasure with the presidential election which held in Nigeria on Feb. 25, 2023. Thy eexplained that INEC “did not follow their guidelines nor rule of law in accordance of democratic principles.”

“We in the diaspora are demonstrating to call the attention of the US government and Biden administration to not recognise the projected winner” the memo stated.

The US government granted the permission to carry out a protest on April 3 on the condition that the participants must “comply with all of the conditions of this permit and with all reasonable directions of the United States Park Police.”

