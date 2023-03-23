Enugu Governor-Elect, Peter Mbah Thanks Enugu Residents For Voting Him

Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, makes first outing, as he pays a Thank-you-visit to Enugu indigenes and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who have been occupying INEC Headquarters, Enugu since Monday demanding the announcement of the March 18 governorship election results collated from the 17 local government areas of the state by the INEC State Returning Officer.
Related Posts
- Governor-Elect Alex Otti Calls Peter Obi “My President In Waiting”
- Peter Mbah Reacts To His Declaration As Enugu State Governor-Elect
- Governor-Elect Peter Mbah Will Continue With Our Success Stories – PDP
- Sullivan Chime Congratulates Enugu Governor-Elect Peter Mbah (Photo)
- If You Still Have These 2 Things Intact, You Are Indeed A Keeper (Photo)