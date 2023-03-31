Enugu Governor-Elect, Police, Others Flee During Certificate Of Return Presentation

Drama As Enugu Governor-Elect, Police Commissioner, Others Flee During INEC Presentation Of Certificates Of Return Over Loud Bang

Enugu state governor-elect, Peter Mbah, Commissioner of Police and a host of others scampered in various directions on Thursday to safety following a loud bang in the hall where the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) issued Certificates of Return to those who won various electoral positions in the last polls.

Mbah, his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, 23 members-elect of the Enugu State House of Assembly and hundreds of supporters and security chiefs had gathered in the hall of Bon Platinum Hotel, Enugu where the presentation took place.

Halfway through the presentation, there was a loud bang in the hall which sent the people scampering out of the hall, causing a stampede.

Sources who witnessed the incident told SaharaReporters that after an interlude of about 30 minutes, the exercise resumed but many stayed outside for fear that the building might collapse.

“I myself didn’t go back to the hall. The bang was much that everyone thought that the building would not stand for another next minute. I haven’t witnessed such a thing in my entire life. We thank God that the worst didn’t eventually happen,” an eyewitness said.

The unusual interruption turned what could have been a joyous moment into anxiety on an occasion witnessed by prominent personalities including the outgoing deputy governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, among other dignitaries.

Speaking at the occasion, the INEC National Commissioner for Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo states, Mr Kenneth Ukeagu, urged the elected persons not to disappoint the people who gave them the mandate.

He said the commission was resolute in conducting credible elections using modern gadgets such as the BVAS (Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System) to ensure that the people’s expectation was met.

