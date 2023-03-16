Europa League: Real Betis Vs Manchester United: 0 – 1 – (Full Time)

Manchester United will be without Antony for their Europa League last-16 second leg against Real Betis.

The 23-year-old forward missed training on Wednesday through illness and has not travelled with the 21-man squad.

United boss Erik ten Hag said Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will play despite each being one card away from a ban

“We had a good result, but we have to go again and we need our best players,” said Ten Hag, whose side hold a 4-1 lead after the first leg.

The Dutchman will also be without Anthony Martial and long-term absentees Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen as well as Argentina youngster Alejandro Garnacho, who ten Hag said has a “serious” injury.

“It will take weeks. It’s difficult to make a diagnosis this quickly. But I saw him limping and that’s why I took him off,” he said.

“He will be back for the end of the season. This season we can win a lot so he has to be ready to get back as soon as possible.”

United are still in the Europa League and FA Cup, as well as the battle for the top four in the Premier League, but Ten Hag is sure his side “can manage” despite the injuries.

“We have players that can recover good in between games,” he said. “We are in contact with medical and performance [teams] about what the players can handle. When we are going into the final stages of the season, we can bring our best team.”https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64971951