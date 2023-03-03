Ezeife Criticizes INEC, Says Tinubu’s Victory Won’t Stand

A former Anambra State governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has expressed confidence that the court will quash the declaration that the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, is the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election.

Ezeife, who insisted that the election was rigged, said he was confident that Tinubu, who is now the President-elect, having been given Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission, would not be sworn in as the court to invalidate his victory.

Speaking to newsmen in Awka, on Thursday, Ezeife said, “We are disappointed in the entire process but all hopes are not yet lost because by the time the people will assemble the facts and figures associated with the entire process, heads will roll and the stolen mandate will be recovered.”

Similarly, while appearing during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, he said, “The presidential election revealed so many things to Nigerians and I thank God for that. I thank all the foreign powers who commented on the election and condemned the integrity of the election.

“I do not believe that Tinubu, my friend, will be sworn in as President. If that is done, it would be a disaster but I think this thing has opened the eyes of Nigerians.”

