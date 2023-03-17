Family Buries South African Pastor After Waiting 579 Days For His Resurrection (Pics)

A South African pastor, Siva Moodley, has been buried 579 days after he died because his family was waiting for his resurrection.

The South African News reports that Moodley’s body had been kept at a Johannesburg mortuary since his death on August 15, 2021.

The 53-year-old Moodley proclaimed that he could raise people from the dead. He had died after falling ill.

According to reports, his family and members of the church used to visit the funeral home to pray for his resurrection.

It was reported that the funeral home manager, Martin du Toit, lodged an application with the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to grant him permission to have Moodley buried or cremated.

