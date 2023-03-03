Fayose Dumps PDP, Says Ayu Misleading Atiku

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, on Wednesday, adding that he was quitting partisan politics.

His announcement came hours after his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, lost the presidential election to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Fayose, who announced his resignation while appearing as a guest on Arise TV, also revealed that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, rejected the proposition by the aggrieved G-5 governors that he should only serve one term in office.

Announcing his resignation, Fayose said, “From today, I stay off the PDP.”

When asked if that was a resignation, he said, “I say it here, from today on, I step aside because I must be talking like a leader in this country.

“I had issued on my Twitter handle, even in the month, whether it was January or December that I warned the PDP of this problem. If not resolved, it will consume this party. I told them there was danger ahead. Watch it.”

Speaking further, Fayose blamed the National Chairman of the party, Iyiorcha Ayu, for the failure of the party at the polls.

He urged the party to accept defeat, alleging that they were sponsoring protests against the outcome of the election.

“This Ayu was the one who led Atiku to the gutters. They took him to the gutters. You see when a man cannot come out. At 80, what does he want to do after that?”

Reacting to a video showing members of a Civil Society Organisation who protested against the outcome of the election in Abuja, Fayose said, “Let me first fault the people I saw here today, that are calling themselves civil society. No, they are PDP members.

The person that first spoke on behalf of protesters here is Yusuf from Oyo State; he is a PDP member contesting in 2019. He is a good brother of mine. The other young lady is also from Oyo State, they are all PDP members. If you see a protest rally, you will see the trickiness of the protest rally.

These are PDP agents. These are people doing this to just show Nigerians that we are not happy. PDP has been sponsoring a lot of people to protest and giving them money. They go and carry people from somewhere; give them N1,000 each, and sometimes they will beat themselves. You can count the number of protesters here at an election that attracted almost 22 million people. You count these people as protesting,” he said.

Speaking on the governorship election in Lagos State, he said, “The PDP candidate in Lagos is like people doing theatre to me. Lagos business is serious business. There are lots of challenges in Lagos. So I enjoin everybody in Lagos to return this Sanwo-Olu and stay off of the PDP.”

Source: https://punchng.com/fayose-dumps-pdp-says-ayu-misleading-atiku/?amp