Female Bodybuilder’s Fiance Found Dead 1 Day After Postponing Wedding

A female bodybuilder has been left heartbroken by the sudden death of her fiancé with their wedding on the horizon.

Leonard van der Mond, 25, was found dead on March 9 near Lake Constance, in Bavaria, Germany, a matter of weeks after posting an Instagram post confessing his love to Tiffany Ritter, 25.

Writing the touching Instagram post, Leonard said: “Actually, I don’t post here, but I dedicate this post to [Tiffany].

“A woman who knows what she wants.

“I am grateful that you came into my life and that we can redesign the future together, 2023 will be our year.”

The day before Leonard died, Ritter announced – with no reason why – that the wedding was postponed.

Physio Ritter and fellow bodybuilder Leonard fell in love through their mutual love of the sport, getting engaged and moving in together shortly afterwards.

Leonard van der Mond, who stood at 6ft 3in and weighed 130kg was due to marry Ritter but the big day was pushed back.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/hulking-female-bodybuilders-fianc-found-29584090