Femi Fani-Kayode Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 71st Birthday

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter handle to celebrate Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 71st birthday today, IGBERETV reports.

He wrote;

“Happy birthday to our President-elect,
@officialABAT
, a man of destiny that is the pride, joy & hope of our nation. May God lead & guide you as you prepare for the great task ahead. May your tenure be fruitful and productive and may God grant you many more years of good health, peace, joy, prosperity and blessings.”
https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1640967027333406723?s=20

