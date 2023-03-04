Four persons lost their lives in a motor accident along Kaduna-Abuja road on Thursday evening.

The accident involved a trailer and Hilux heading to Abuja with six persons.

Mr Yusuf Musa, who works with Olam Industry, near Kateri village along Kaduna-Abuja road, said he was on duty at the company’s main gate when he heard a loud bang, as dust covered everywhere.

According to him, “the trailer was parked along the road when the Hilux with six persons rammed into the trailer.”

He said the Hilux was on full speed as it was heading towards Abuja, adding that four persons died while the injured was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kaduna.

He said the dead were also evacuated and deposited at the hospital morgue.

The Kaduna Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander did not pick his calls for confirmation.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2023/03/03/four-die-in-motor-accident-along-kaduna-abuja-road/