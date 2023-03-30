G5: Don’t Follow Other Men On Revenge Missions, You May Be The Sacrifice – Reno

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has advised his followers not not to allow themselves to be used as a tool for revenge, IGBERETV reports.

Reno recalled how Wike’s G5 governors lost their Senatorial bid in the 2023 election.

Reno wrote on his Twitter handle;

“Sadly, Samuel Ortom, like Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi, followed Wike to his political Waterloo. He lost his Senatorial election and failed to instal his chosen candidate as Governor. Moral of the story, don’t follow other men on revenge missions. You may be the sacrifice!

#TableShaker”

