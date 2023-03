‘Go to Court’ is a metaphor that symbolizes impunity. It represents the reprehensible notion of ‘nothing dey happen’ or ‘na we dey there’.

It means stealing the King’s trumpet and blowing it in the market square and the King can do but nothing.

2/ The Nigerian judiciary has a duty to itself. It should use the presidential election petition to demonstrate that you can ‘Come to Court’ and find justice.

