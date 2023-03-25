‘Go To Court’ – Nigerians Tell Super Eagles After Shocking Loss To Guinea-Bissau

After a shocking 1-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau, Nigerians have reacted, advising the Super Eagles to ‘go to court’ if they are not satisfied with the result.

Nigeria lost 1-0 to the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau who protected a 29th minute goal to claim all three points to go top of Group A.

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the loss, with some section of tweeps telling the Super Eagles to seek redress in court.

@ChukwujiUchenna: Our super eagle should go to court if they are not satisfied with the result

@Nsukka_demon: Hahahaha if Super Eagles no believe let them go to court 😂😂😂… we need you in the Ucl Abeg

@onwunigbo: Super Eagles should go to court

@dennislerizzy: Super eagles won 5:1 if you don’t like it go to court.

But how do we come to this jose pesero guy?

@OFFICIAL_ltanee: If the Super Eagles are not satisfied with the result, they should go to court.

