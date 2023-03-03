God Is Against Tinubu’s Victory — Primate Ayodele Says, Reveals What Will Happen

God against Tinubu’s victory, prepare for hardship, his govt’ll fail – Primate Ayodele to Nigerians

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Friday reacted to the victory of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu at the just concluded presidential election.

Primate Ayodele revealed that God is against Tinubu’s victory, adding that the incoming government will be filled with sorrow, hardship, failure and economic disappointment.

In a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, he made it known that the incoming government will not be any better than the outgoing one because the will of the people was stolen.

He explained that it is not part of God’s plans that Christians will not be part of leadership in Nigeria and that the APC wants to stir a confusion in the religious sector.

According to Ayodele: ‘’I am seeing a new government of sorrow, hardship, failure, economic disappointment, there will be more hardship because God never approved another APC government for Nigerians.

“Under this new government, Nigeria will not be regarded internationally, this government will not make it better than what we experienced in the outgoing government.

“This is not the government God approved for us. God has not approved Nigeria to be an Islamic republic, he has not said Christians will not be part of the government but these people have berated God, they want to stir confusion in the religious sector but God has rejected them.’’

https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2023/03/03/god-against-tinubus-victory-prepare-for-hardship-his-govtll-fail-primate-ayodele-to-nigerians/%3famp=1