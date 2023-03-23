Governor-Elect Peter Mbah Will Continue With Our Success Stories – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated the Enugu state gubernatorial candidate of the party, Peter Mbah for winning the gubernatorial election in Enugu state, IGBERETV reports.

The party’s congratulatory message on Twitter read;

“#NigeriaDecides2023

Finally, the

@OfficialPDPNig

Guber Candidate in Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah, has been declared winner of the Governorship election in the state by the

@inecnigeria

. Congratulations to him, the people of Enugu state and the entire PDP family. Mr Mbah will continue with the success stories of the PDP and will do more for the people of the state. #PDPWins”

https://twitter.com/OfficialPDPNig/status/1638673174605824002?s=20