Governor Emmanuel Receives Pastor Umo Eno, The Akwa Ibom Governor-Elect

…as Umo Eno assures on all-inclusive government

Akwa Ibom State Governor -Elect, Pastor Umo Eno, Sunday evening, led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, faithful to the Hilltop Mansion, Government House, Uyo to visit the incumbent Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel following his emergence as winner of the March 18 guber election.

Receiving the Governor-elect, Governor Emmanuel thanked God for blessing the state with good leaders and expressed gratitude to the people of the state for electing Pastor Umo Eno, stressing that election result is the best answer to tantrums and insults from naysayers.

“It’s with a heart of gratitude to all Akwa Ibomites, both those who voted for us and those who did not.

“Our people know what is good and how to go for it, but for the minutest few that seem to act otherwise, the best answer to any insult is result”, he stated.

Governor Emmanuel described Umo Eno as a man with very large heart and a symbol of the peace which the state stands for, assuring of his successor’s magnanimity to accommodate all.

“He called on everybody to join hands with the government and move the state forward.

“Here we have a man with a very large heart, I can assure, he’s ready to accommodate all. The state belongs to all and everybody should join hands to support him let’s move the state forward.

“When we were campaigning we made Akwa Ibom people know that we will not trade the peace we are enjoying now for any other thing. So that symbol of peace, that symbol of continuity of development, that capacity required of a leader is embedded in the governor elect”, Emmanuel said.

The incoming governor, Pastor Umo Eno, thanked God for the honour bestowed on him and the incumbent governor for his foresight of seeing what others may not have seen in him.

The Governor-elect particularly appreciated the people of Akwa Ibom State for entrusting his team with their mandate and thanked the state First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Martha Emmanuel for championing the rigorous campaigns that saw to his emergence.

He said his victory heralds the advent of a golden era for the people of the state and pledged to consolidate on the achievements of the present administration by deepening the peace Akwa Ibom has been known for, urging fellow contestants to sheath their swords and join hands to build the state even as he promised a government of inclusiveness.

“We like to say to Akwa Ibom people that a golden era has began. We like to tell Akwa Ibom people that the happy hour has began. As we get down to some hard work, we will have a lot of happy moments”, he assured.