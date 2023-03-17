GRV Condemns Attack On Olumide Oworu And His Campaign Team; Calls Out Sanwo-Olu

Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has condemned the attack on Labour Party’s Lagos House of Assembly candidate, Olumide Oworu and his campaign team, IGBERETV reports.

Olumide Oworu stated on his Twitter handle that he and members of his team were attacked while campaigning in Surulere on Tuesday 14th March.

Taking to his Twitter handle, GRV wrote;

“I strongly condemn the attacks on Olumide and his team. I have repeatedly called on Governor

@jidesanwoolu

to call his supporters to order. I take his silence to mean he approves the violence.

Make no mistake, we will win on Saturday, and the perpetrators of this violence will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

https://twitter.com/GRVlagos/status/1636427993798066191?t=77tEDj8hKlWnP_gHWBATyA&s=19