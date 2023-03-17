GRV’s Wife Reacts To MC Oluomo’s Threat To Voters In Lagos

Dr. Ify Aniebo Rhodes-Vivour, the wife of Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has reacted to a video of MC Oluomo telling Lagosians who will not vote for the Lagos State APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sit at home on election day, IGBERETV reports.

In a video shared online, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, head of the Lagos state branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, was seen warning voters who intend to vote other parties not to do so.

He said: “Iya Chukwudi, if you know you no wan vote for us, siddon for your house o.”

He also told APC supporters that if they notice they are losing in polling units, they know what to do.

Reacting via her Twitter handle, Ify Aniebo Rhodes-Vivour claimed that MC Oluomo can confidentally threaten voters because he is “state backed.” She called on the Lagos State governor to call “his thugs” to order.

She shared a video of Oluomo threatening voters and wrote:

“This man can confidently threaten voters because he is state backed. This isn’t the first video of him threatening voters but somehow, he still has not been arrested.

@jidesanwoolu call your thugs to order. This is a democracy not a dictatorship.

@BenHundeyin do your job!”https://twitter.com/IfyAniebo/status/1636416887071576064?s=19