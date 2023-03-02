Herdsmen Kill Scores Of People In Benue After Voting (Photo)

THEY WERE KILLED BY HERDSMEN AFTER COMING BACK FROM POLLING UNIT YESTERDAY.

Yesterday, Fulani herdsmen invaded Tse Alaa in Udaaya community around 9 pm when everyone was asleep as a result of tiredness from polling units.

They opened fire and killed about 8 innocent people, then they moved to the neighbouring village Tse Magum where they attacked around 10pm and killed people.

In as much as we are celebrating victory at the polls, let’s not forget to pray for this people and the families they have left behind.

Everything that has the beginning definitely has an end. We shall soon fix this herdsmen where they belong. May their gentle souls rest in peace Amen.

