How Foreign Press Agencies Reported Tinubu’s Election Win

Following Wednesday’s declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President -elect and the controversy that trailed it, some foreign media organisations have given adequate reports on it with varied headlines which might shape the future of Nigeria.

Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the tightly contested race by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmoud Yakubu having scored the highest number of valid votes cast in Saturday’s election. He polled 8.8 million votes to beat his two closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) both of who polled over 6 million votes.

From the Aljazeera comes this headline: “Tinubu Wins Controversial Nigeria’s Presidential election”. It also has another headline: “ Tinubu Wins Nigeria’s Tight Presidential election”.

And from the BBC comes this screaming headline: “Tinubu Wins Nigeria’s Disputed Presidential Election.”

The CNN puts it this way: “ Opposition Vows Challenge As Tinubu Wins Nigeria’s Presidency.”

https://leadership.ng/how-foreign-press-reported-tinubus-declaration/