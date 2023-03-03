How Important Is A Male Child In Igbo Tribe?

I am married to a Igbo man. We are based in Italy. We have 4 children 3 together. I have 3 girls for him. I tested positive for baby number 5 and we were discussing about the gender, my husband said something that makes me feel so bad.

He wants a son so bad. He said in Igbo tribe, a man is nothing without a son. I asked him what if we had another baby girl he said he will have no choice but to go to Nigeria and marry another woman who will bear sons for him so he can be a real man.

I asked him if he was serious then he changed his words saying he was joking, he doesn’t mind the sex of our baby as long as the baby is healthy that is what matter.

I have been restless since he has mentioned about marrying a second wife even though he said it was a joke but I know that he wasn’t joking, he was serious.

I want to know from igbo people, is it true that a man is nothing without a son and also what if the wife only bore female children is it compulsory for the man to marry a second one in Igbo tribe to bear him sons?