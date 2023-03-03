How Oshiomhole Campaigned For APC And Tinubu In Edo North (Video)

That Moment Edo North Christians Shouted Hallelujah To Tinubu’s Presidency (Video)

Tinubu is very well-liked in Edo State, this occurred somewhere in Edo North at Ososo when Adams Oshiomhole delivered Tinubu’s message of renewed hope to the locals.

This was the incredible moment when they declared their support for Tinubu with thunderous screams of “hallelujah” (praise be to God).

And guess what? The people of Edo North overwhelmingly voted for Tinubu, rendering Peter Obi’s presidency meaningless in Edo North and consigning Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, to oblivion.

Take a look at how much these people adore Tinubu.

Bush Radio Academy’s Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah captured this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGVHxIoU-jE

