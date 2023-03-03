I Am Happy Makinde Was One Of Those Who Actualised Southern Presidency – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has given kudos to Nigerians for supporting the power shift to the Southern region.

Wike who spoke on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital said with the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC as the President-elect, the issue of the rotational presidency has been settled for good.

The Governor also lauded the Governor of the state, Seyi Makinde for being part of those that make the historic movement achievable.

Wike had joined his fellow G5 colleague to commission the Oyo State 5,000,000-litre Aviation Fuel Dispensing Depot at the Ibadan Airport in the Alakia area of the state.

According to him, “I am happy he (Makinde) is one of those that made history by making sure that power shift to the south.

“I have told people that those who fight for change, who fight for revolution may not be directed beneficiaries of that fight but today, history has it that all of us now are aware that when power finishes from the south, it will go to the north; when it finishes from the north, it will come to the south.

“So, it does not need to be written in the constitution at all before it is implemented. And I thank Nigerians for standing firm to see that this issue materializes.”

Wike, who is a Governor under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the leader of the five aggrieved Governors of the party popularly known as the G5 or Integrity Group.

The group had refused to work for the party’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar because it insisted that the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu resigns for a candidate of southern extraction.

However, Ayu’s refusal to resign pushed the group to work against the party’s presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, speculations are that Wike and Makinde were instrumental to the victory of Tinubu both in Rivers and Oyo States.

