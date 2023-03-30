‘I Caught My Neighbor On His Knees Begging A Girl To Accept Him For A Relationship’

Hello guys I have read some articles here many times that wen you beg a girl to date you she will never agree because she sees you as a simp, I over heard my neighbor this morning begging someone so I looked through the window to see what was happening, I saw this guy on his Knees begging this girl for relationship though she also stay in thesame compound, this guy begged for more than 30 minutes I was watching what would happen, as my apartment is very close to his own so I could hear everything he was saying.

She said she doesn’t have feeling for him but they should just be friends, After so much begging she later told the guy that they should talk about it this evening wen she get back from work, NOTE: this girl is in a relationship already with another guy.

This evening maybe this my simp neighbor will be able to prove all the alpha males here wrong wen she finally agree, I will keep this post updated wen the relationship finally kick start.