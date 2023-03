I meet this lady in December 2019 and by 2020 we had the opportunity to connect with each other on a friendship level. From my interactions with her and observations, she is cool-headed and calm, intelligent and ambitious. Her skills match someone I dream of marrying. She is from Anambra, state – Umuoji

However, as a low-budget guy, I am weighing my options due to stereotype of demanding for a gargantuan bride price.

I want to know if what people are saying online is true or exaggerated

