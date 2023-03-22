I Will Never Be A Member Of APC – Fayose Maintains (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUU2Yo8tNHc

A former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has maintained he won’t join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the comment on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, days after the conduct of the 2023 elections. Fayose who opposed his party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar from northern Nigeria – maintained that power should move to the south.

“Many people in Nigeria have been confronted with what they have said at different times and they either recant or say something new. I stand here to tell you that I will never be a member of the APC. I am not in politics for what it is anymore. I have been given a fair opportunity to lead Ekiti two times and defeated two incumbents.”

‘No Apology for my Action’

According to him, his support for president-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was based on the principles of equity which meant southern Nigeria should take over power at the federal level.

“I have no apology for my action now and in the future. I have not hidden my respect for Bola Asiwaju,” he added.

As far as the former governor is concerned, the main opposition PDP was fractured and never prepared for the 2023 elections. Fayose called on the party to close its ranks and work towards the 2027 polls if they want to take power.

He also warned leaders in the country to buckle up, saying the events leading to the 2023 elections and the massive interest shown by young people, show that it is no longer business as usual.

“Young people did not hide their disdain. They went for the leaders’ neck and took it out, sacked them, and occupied the space. Let me tell you again, this is a warning and further warning for those people coming in and returning that if you mess with the people, they will mess with you in four years’ time,” Fayose said.

Source- https://www.channelstv.com/2023/03/21/i-will-never-be-a-member-of-apc-fayose-maintains/