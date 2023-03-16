“I Will Win In Court” – Peter Obi Says When Asked If He Will Contest In 2027

“I Will Win In Court” – Peter Obi Says When Asked If He Will Contest Again In 2027

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has stated that he will “win” in court after his opponent, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner of the just concluded Presidential elections by INEC, IGBERETV reports.

While being interviewed on Channels TV on Thursday morning, Obi was asked by the TV host if he will contest again in 2027, if he is unable to prove in court that he allegedly won the election. The former Anambra governor replied saying he will win in court as he trusts the judiciary.

