https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mX9y_spUTQs

We will explore all legal and peaceful options to reclaim our mandate. We won the election, and we will prove it to Nigerians. Please do not despair. We have elections coming up on the 11th. I enjoin you to go out, campaign, vote

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party has declared that he actually won the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, he was robbed of his mandate which he can only retrieve in a court of law.

Obi said this during his first media briefing since after Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said, “We’ll explore all legal options to retrieve our mandate. We won the election. I’m fully committed to a better future for the country and nothing can stop that.”

“For the election on Saturday go out there and vote. I’ll be part of it, I assure youhttps://dailypost.ng/2023/03/02/i-won-2023-presidential-election-peter-obi/