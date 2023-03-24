Ibadan Orphanage Owner Remanded For Raping 2 Girls In The Orphanage

An Oyo State Family Court 2, sitting at Iyaganku Ibadan on March 23, ordered the remand of Kolade Ajayi, a 52-year-old man identified as the owner of Kingdom Cornerstone Orphanage Home, IGBERETV reports.

Kolade Ajayi was charged to court by the police for allegedly raping two girls in the orphanage.

The Magistrate, Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi did not take the plea of defendant due to lack of jurisdiction, but ordered that he be remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town.

Adetuyibi said Ajayi would remain in custody pending advice by the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), and adjourned the matter till May 9 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp Folake Ewe had earlier told the court that Ajayi, the CEO of Kingdom Cornerstone Orphanage Home, Ago-Tailor in Odo-Ona area of Ibadan, raped the two girls, between 2022 and March 2023.

