I’ll Build The Country Of Your Dreams – Tinubu On His 71st Birthday

Bola Tinubu, president-elect, says he is committed to rebuilding the country and renewing the “hope of the Nigerian people”.

In a message to Nigerians on his 71st birthday on Wednesday, Tinubu said the greatest birthday gift he has ever received is the chance to lead the country.

In February, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the former governor of Lagos as the winner of the presidential election after polling 8,794,726 votes.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had the second-highest figure with 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was next with 6,101,533 votes.

The president-elect said his promises were not mere words to win over citizens but a bond with them.

“With such a privilege already granted to me, I will not go so far as to suggest I am due any birthday presents this year. I have already been given the greatest gift,” he said.

“A chance to lead and fulfill destiny. An opportunity to champion your aspirations and to bring about the Nigeria of your dreams.

“I will, instead, use this day as an opportunity to reiterate my commitment to the great and important task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the hope of the Nigerian people. I campaigned hard and made important promises.

“Those promises were not mere words; professed glibly or cynically to win support. They represent a bond that binds me to the task of creating a better Nigeria for the benefit of every Nigerian, whether you voted for me or not.”

https://www.thecable.ng/ill-build-the-country-of-your-dreams-tinubu-assures-nigerians/amp