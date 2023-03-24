I’ll Retire From Super Eagles When My Body Says So — Ahmed Musa (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jlSMPCeFHU

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has said he will continue to play football for as long as his body allows him.

Musa revealed this in a video shared on Instagram on Friday, while responding to questions about when he would quit the national team.

He said, “We know our country. No matter what, whoever they call you, they have to talk. I don’t have to listen to anyone.

“I’m the one doing my job, but if my body wants me to stop, I’ll stop. I’m playing with my club and have a good contract, so why does anyone want me to resign from the national team?

“This is what I’m playing and know how to play. I give my best always when I’m called to the national team from day one and if the coach doesn’t call me anymore, then that’s fine.”

Source- https://punchng.com/ill-quit-eagles-when-my-body-says-so-ahmed-musa/