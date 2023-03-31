“I’m A Lesbian Witch, I Know I’m Going To Hell” – Singer, Temmie Ovwasa

Controversial singer and social media personality, Temmie Ovwasa popularly known as YBNL Princess stirred reactions online after sharing a new video online.

The songstress posted a video of herself singing a worship song. The video caught the attention of many courtesy of her caption that read:

“Me having full blown worship session at midnight knowing fully well I am a lesbian going to hell.”

Furthermore, she wished for someone to start a queer church that suits her lifestyle.

In her words:

“Somebody should start a queer church for the culture, I need to live my praise and worship leader fantasies again and the straights would want me to stay committed, I just want an open relationship.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqZA1V7jG0x/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=