INEC Result Analysis Based On Samples From IREV By Obinoscopy

As a statistician, I’ve always believed in the powers of deductive inference based on sampling.

INEC has uploaded over 94% of the Presidential Results on the IREV Portal. Now there are people who believe that the result announced by INEC is significantly different from the result uploaded on IREV. I decided to randomly select result sheets from IREV and collate. The sample size was 314 result sheets. That sample size was gotten from an online sample size calculator. Click on this link to see my research protocol: https://www.nairaland.com/7614305/statistical-analysis-inec-result-irev

The result is very interesting.

RESULT

So after collating the result sheets from randomly selected 314 polling units, APC got a total of 15394 votes. LP got 10430 votes. NNPP got 2613 votes. And PDP got 11533 votes. So APC got the majority of votes followed by the PDP, then LP and finally NNPP.

This means INEC declaration is in tune with what’s uploaded on IREV. However I noticed that the result for Rivers State is very strange. My collated result shows LP has more than 4 times the votes gotten by either APC or PDP.

So in conclusion, the IREV result is almost exactly what INEC declared. The only discrepancy is that of Rivers State. I might have to inspect that of Rivers State even further in my next analysis. But despite the Rivers State discrepancy, APC won fair and square based on the results on IREV Portal. I say this with 95% confidence.

Whether the results from IREV is authentic or not is a matter for another discuss. My focus was just to use the results I saw on the IREV Portal.